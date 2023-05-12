NOAA GFDL - Geophysical Fluid Dynamics LaboratoryGFDL - Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Bor-Ting Jong

Postdoctoral Research Associate
Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Princeton University
Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL),  Seasonal-to-Decadal Variability and Predictability Division
Contact: bor-ting.jong [at] noaa.gov

CV
Google Scholar

 

RESEARCH INTERESTS
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
EDUCATION
  • Ph.D.,   Columbia University, Earth and Environmental Sciences, New York, NY, 2014 – 2019
  • M.S.,     National Taiwan University, Atmospheric Sciences, Taipei, Taiwan, 2011 – 2013
  • B.S.,      National Taiwan University, Atmospheric Sciences (Highest honor), Taipei, Taiwan, 2007 – 2011
ACADEMIC APPOINTMENTS
  • Postdoctoral Research Associate, 09/2021 – present
    Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Program, Princeton University &
    NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, Princeton, NJ
  • National Research Council (NRC) Postdoctoral Research Associate, 2019 – 2021
    NOAA Physical Sciences Laboratory, Boulder, CO
  • Graduate Research Fellow, 2014 – 2019
    Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Palisades, NY
  • Research Assistant, 2013 – 2014
    Research Center of Environmental Changes, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan
PUBLICATIONS