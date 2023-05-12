Postdoctoral Research Associate

Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Princeton University

Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL), Seasonal-to-Decadal Variability and Predictability Division

Contact: bor-ting.jong [at] noaa.gov

Extreme events such as droughts and floods on different time scales

Predictability and prediction of hydroclimate variability on subseasonal-to-seasonal time scales

Research Center of Environmental Changes, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan

Jong, B.-T. , T. L. Delworth, W. F. Cooke, K.-C. Tseng, and H. Murakami (2023): Increases in extreme precipitation over the Northeast United States using high-resolution climate model simulations. npj Clim. Atmos. Sci., 6 , 18. doi: 10.1038/s41612-023-00347-w

Jong, B.-T. , M. Newman, and A. Hoell (2022): Subseasonal meteorological drought development over the central United States during spring. J. Clim., 35 , 2525-2547. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0435.1

Jong, B.-T. , M. Ting, and R. Seager (2021): Assessing ENSO summer teleconnections, impacts, and predictability in North America. J. Clim., 34 , 3629-3643. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0761.1

Jong, B.-T. , M. Ting, R. Seager, and W. B. Anderson (2020): ENSO teleconnections and impacts on US summertime temperature during multi-year La Niña life-cycle. J. Clim. , 33 , 6009-6024. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-19-0701.1

Jong, B.-T. , M. Ting, R. Seager, N. Henderson, and D.-E. Lee (2018): Role of equatorial Pacific SST forecast error in the late winter California precipitation forecast for the 2015/16 El Niño. J. Clim. , 31 , 839-852. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0145.1