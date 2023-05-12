Bor-Ting Jong
Postdoctoral Research Associate
Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Princeton University
Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL), Seasonal-to-Decadal Variability and Predictability Division
Contact: bor-ting.jong [at] noaa.gov
RESEARCH INTERESTS
- Large-scale climate variability and regional hydroclimate variability
- Predictability and prediction of hydroclimate variability on subseasonal-to-seasonal time scales
- Extreme events such as droughts and floods on different time scales
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
-
Increases in Extreme Precipitation over the Northeast United States using High-resolution Climate Model Simulations
EDUCATION
- Ph.D., Columbia University, Earth and Environmental Sciences, New York, NY, 2014 – 2019
- M.S., National Taiwan University, Atmospheric Sciences, Taipei, Taiwan, 2011 – 2013
- B.S., National Taiwan University, Atmospheric Sciences (Highest honor), Taipei, Taiwan, 2007 – 2011
ACADEMIC APPOINTMENTS
- Postdoctoral Research Associate, 09/2021 – present
Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Program, Princeton University &
NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, Princeton, NJ
- National Research Council (NRC) Postdoctoral Research Associate, 2019 – 2021
NOAA Physical Sciences Laboratory, Boulder, CO
- Graduate Research Fellow, 2014 – 2019
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Palisades, NY
- Research Assistant, 2013 – 2014
Research Center of Environmental Changes, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan
PUBLICATIONS
- Jong, B.-T., T. L. Delworth, W. F. Cooke, K.-C. Tseng, and H. Murakami (2023): Increases in extreme precipitation over the Northeast United States using high-resolution climate model simulations. npj Clim. Atmos. Sci., 6, 18. doi: 10.1038/s41612-023-00347-w
- Jong, B.-T., M. Newman, and A. Hoell (2022): Subseasonal meteorological drought development over the central United States during spring. J. Clim., 35, 2525-2547. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0435.1
- Jong, B.-T., M. Ting, and R. Seager (2021): Assessing ENSO summer teleconnections, impacts, and predictability in North America. J. Clim., 34, 3629-3643. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0761.1
- Jong, B.-T., M. Ting, R. Seager, and W. B. Anderson (2020): ENSO teleconnections and impacts on US summertime temperature during multi-year La Niña life-cycle. J. Clim., 33, 6009-6024. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-19-0701.1
- Jong, B.-T., M. Ting, R. Seager, N. Henderson, and D.-E. Lee (2018): Role of equatorial Pacific SST forecast error in the late winter California precipitation forecast for the 2015/16 El Niño. J. Clim., 31, 839-852. http://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0145.1
-
Jong, B.-T., M. Ting and R. Seager (2016): El Niño’s impact on California precipitation: seasonality, regionality, and El Niño intensity. Environ. Res. Lett., 11.http://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/11/5/054021