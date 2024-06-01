May 6, 2025 – Fire hazards can have catastrophic effects on human society and ecosystems, posing a pronounced threat to public health, food security, infrastructure, assets, and natural resources. Over the past few decades, fire events have been increasing in size and severity worldwide. Atmospheric vapor pressure deficit (VPD) measures the difference between saturation vapor pressure and actual vapor pressure, and its variability is closely related to fire activity in the Western U.S.

News

March 18, 2025 – GFDL has a rich legacy of excellence and innovation, which is reflected in the exceptional achievements of our scientists and the recognition they have received. The lab has been creating opportunities for exploration and collaboration for more than 65 years and our scientists are among the most influential and decorated in climate science. We are proud to be home to dozens of recipients of prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize and the Crafoord Prize, as well as members of the National Academy of Sciences. Scientists listed here performed their award-winning work at GFDL.