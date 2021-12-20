Core Values

GFDL is a part of NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and our core values are integrity, diversity, equity, inclusion, service, justice, belonging, and excellence. We believe that our core values are the guiding principles for our interactions with one another, and for the research applications and operations that we are committed to undertake. Our core values must guide the faithful execution of all duties and responsibilities of every member of the GFDL community.

At GFDL, we believe that…

Integrity is foundational to our work and behavior, ensuring that all employees maintain an honest commitment to our mission and adherence to ethical conduct. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are necessary to maintain a fair and equitable organization, to contribute to our ability to better serve a diverse society. These values underlie our collaborations, innovation, and interactions, where everyone feels welcomed, valued, appreciated, accepted, and contributes to the teamwork with a sense of togetherness. Service lies at the heart of what we do. As part of NOAA, our research is dedicated to serving the best interests of society. In addition, we believe that justice, both social and environmental, informs our service to the community. Belonging is essential to ensure and sustain a diverse, respectful, healthy, and welcoming workplace environment at GFDL. Every member of our community is entitled to feel a sense of belonging; it is the duty of us all to be empathetic towards our colleagues and be mindful of our own and others’ words, actions, and presence. Excellence in science and conduct is enabled by providing an inclusive and equitable space that powers creativity and synergistic collaboration among our entire community.

Back to GFDL’s Statement on DEI