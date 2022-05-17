Physical Scientist
Biogeochemistry, Atmospheric Chemistry, and Ecosystems Division
Contact Information
email fabien.paulot@noaa.gov
phone (609) 452-6500
Focus Areas:
- Ocean/Land/Atmosphere chemical exchange
- Aerosol radiative feedback
Fabien Paulot
I am broadly interested in the interactions between biosphere and atmosphere, the role of atmospheric chemistry in mediating these interactions, their impact on air quality and ecosystem health as well as their disturbance by anthropogenic activities. Most recently, I have focused on the climate impact of hydrogen and natural marine aerosols.