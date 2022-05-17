 Skip to content
NOAA GFDL - Geophysical Fluid Dynamics LaboratoryGFDL - Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

Physical Scientist

Biogeochemistry, Atmospheric Chemistry, and Ecosystems Division

Curriculum vitae

Bibliography

Google scholar

Contact Information

email fabien.paulot@noaa.gov

phone (609) 452-6500

Focus Areas:

  • Ocean/Land/Atmosphere chemical exchange
  • Aerosol radiative feedback

Fabien Paulot

I am broadly interested in the interactions between biosphere and atmosphere, the role of atmospheric chemistry in mediating these interactions, their impact on air quality and ecosystem health as well as their disturbance by anthropogenic activities. Most recently, I have focused on the climate impact of hydrogen and natural marine aerosols.