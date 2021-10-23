Publication (120 papers, H-index: 44, total citation: 6708; based on Web of Science as of 10/15/2021)

Below are selected publications based on areas of research (including citations as of 10/15/2021)

Selected publications on global climate model development

, 2011: The dynamical core, physical parameterizations, and basic simulation characteristics of the atmospheric component AM3 of the GFDL Global Coupled Model CM3.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

, 2020: The GFDL Global Atmospheric Chemistry-Climate Model AM4.1: Model Description and Simulation Characteristics.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

, 2020: SPEAR – the next generation GFDL modeling system for seasonal to multidecadal prediction and projection.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

2020: The GFDL Earth System Model version 4.1 (GFDL-ESM 4.1): Overall coupled model description and simulation characteristics.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

, 2019: Structure and Performance of GFDL’s CM4.0 Climate Model.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

, J-C Golaz, I. M. Held, and 42 co-authors, 2018b: The GFDL Global Atmosphere and Land Model AM4.0/LM4.0 – Part II: Model Description, Sensitivity Studies, and Tuning Strategies.

Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

, J-C Golaz, I. M. Held, and 42 co-authors, 2018a: The GFDL Global Atmosphere and Land Model AM4.0/LM4.0 – Part I: Simulation Characteristics with Prescribed SSTs.

, I. M. Held, S-J Lin, and G. A. Vecchi, 2009: Simulations of global hurricane climatology, inter-annual variability, and response to global warming using a 50km resolution GCM.

Selected publications on tropical cyclones and climate connections

Zhao, Ming , and I. M. Held, 2012: TC-permitting GCM simulations of hurricane frequency response to sea surface temperature anomalies projected for the late 21st century. Journal of Climate , 25(8), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-11-00313.1. (Citation: 87 times Web of Science; 113 times Google Scholar)

Zhao, Ming , I. M. Held, and S-J Lin, 2012: Some counter-intuitive dependencies of tropical cyclone frequency on parameters in a GCM. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences , 69(7), DOI: 10.1175/JAS-D-11-0238.1. (Citation: 75 times Web of Science; 95 times Google Scholar)

Zhao, Ming , I. M. Held, and G. A. Vecchi, 2010: Retrospective forecasts of the hurricane season using a global atmospheric model assuming persistence of SST anomalies. Monthly Weather Review , 138(10), DOI:10.1175/2010MWR3366.1. (Citation: 70 times Web of Science; 110 times Google Scholar)

Zhao, Ming , and I. M. Held, 2010: An analysis of the effect of global warming on the intensity of Atlantic hurricanes using a GCM with statistical refinement. Journal of Climate , 23(23), DOI: 10.1175/2010JCLI3837.1. (Citation: 62 times Web of Science; 82 times Google Scholar)

Zhao, Ming , I. M. Held, S-J Lin, and G. A. Vecchi, 2009: Simulations of global hurricane climatology, inter-annual variability, and response to global warming using a 50km resolution GCM. Journal of Climate , 22(24), DOI: 10.1175/2009JCLI3049.1. (Citation: 433 times Web of Science; 609 times Google Scholar)

Held, I. M. and Ming Zhao , 2011: The response of tropical cyclone statistics to an increase in CO2 with fixed sea surface temperatures. Journal of Climate , 24(20), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-11-00050.1 . (Citation: 83 times Web of Science; 127 times Google Scholar)

Lin, Y., Ming Zhao , and M. Zhang, 2015: Tropical cyclone rainfall area controlled by relative sea surface temperature. Nature Communications, 6, 6591, DOI:10.1038/ncomms7591. (Citation:76 times Web of Science; 99 times Google Scholar)

Murakami, H., T. L. Delworth, W. F. Cooke, Ming Zhao , B. Xiang, and P-C Hsu, 2020: Detected climatic change in global distribution of tropical cyclones. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 117(20), DOI:10.1073/pnas.1922500117. (Citation: 24 times Web of Science, 38 times Google Scholar)

Walsh, Kevin J., and co-authors including Ming Zhao , 2015: Hurricanes and climate: the U.S. CLIVAR working group on hurricanes. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society , 96(6), DOI: 10.1175/BAMS-D-13-00242.1 . (Citation: 107 times Web of Science; 145 times Google Scholar)

Vecchi, G. A. , Ming Zhao , H. Wang, G. Villarini, A. Rosati , A. Kumar, I. M. Held , and R. G. Gudgel , 2011: Statistical-dynamical predictions of seasonal North Atlantic hurricane activity. Monthly Weather Review , 139(4), DOI: 10.1175/2010MWR3499.1 . (Citation: 106 times Web of Science; 143 times Google Scholar)

Knutson, T. R. , J. J. Sirutis , Ming Zhao , R. E. Tuleya , M. A. Bender , G. A. Vecchi , G. Villarini, and D. Chavas, 2015: Global Projections of Intense Tropical Cyclone Activity for the Late Twenty-First Century from Dynamical Downscaling of CMIP5/RCP4.5 Scenarios. Journal of Climate , 28(18), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-15-0129.1 . (Citation: 197 times Web of Science; 323 times Google Scholar)

Knutson, T. R. , J. J. Sirutis , G. A. Vecchi , S. T. Garner , Ming Zhao , H-S Kim, M. A. Bender , R. E Tuleya , I. M. Held , and G. Villarini, 2013: Dynamical downscaling projections of 21st century Atlantic hurricane activity: CMIP3 and CMIP5 model-based scenario. Journal of Climate , 26(17), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-12-00539.1 . (Citation:202 times Web of Science; 301 times Google Scholar)

Li, T., M. Kwon, and Ming Zhao , 2010: Global warming shifts Pacific tropical cyclone location. Geophysical Research Letters , 37, L21804, DOI: 10.1029/2010GL045124 . (Citation: 72 times Web of Science; 105 times Google Scholar)

Camargo, S. J., M. K. Tippett, A. Sobel, G. A. Vecchi , and Ming Zhao , 2014: Testing the performance of tropical cyclone genesis indices in future climates using the HIRAM model. Journal of Climate , 27(24), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-13-00505.1 . (Citation: 78 times Web of Science; 100 times Google Scholar)

Villarini, G., D. A. Lavers, E. Scoccimarro, Ming Zhao , M. F. Wehner, G. A. Vecchi , T. R. Knutson , and K. A. Reed, 2014: Sensitivity of Tropical Cyclone Rainfall to Idealized Global Scale Forcings. Journal of Climate , 27(12), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-13-00780.1 . (Citation: 69 times Web of Science; 90 times Google Scholar)

Shaevitz, D. and co-authors including Ming Zhao , 2014: Characteristics of tropical cyclones in high-resolution models in the present climate. Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems , 6(4), DOI: 10.1002/2014MS000372 . (Citation: 79 times Web of Science; 98 times Google Scholar)

Kim, H.-S., G. A. Vecchi , T. R. Knutson , W. G. Anderson , T. L. Delworth , A. Rosati , F. Zeng , and Ming Zhao , 2014: Tropical Cyclone Simulation and Response to CO2 Doubling in the GFDL CM2.5 High-Resolution Coupled Climate Model. Journal of Climate , 27(21), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-13-00475.1 . (Citation: 81 times Web of Science; 101 times Google Scholar)

Vecchi, G. A. , S. Fueglistaler , I. M. Held , T. R. Knutson , and Ming Zhao , 2013: Impacts of atmospheric temperature trends on tropical cyclone activity. Journal of Climate , 26(11), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-12-00503.1 . (Citation: 67 times Web of Science; 103 times Google Scholar)

Scoccimarro, E., S. Gualdi, G. Villarini, G. A. Vecchi , Ming Zhao , K. Walsh, and A. Navarra 2014: Intense Precipitation Events Associated with Landfalling Tropical Cyclones in response to a Warmer Climate and increased CO2. Journal of Climate , 27(12), DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-14-00065.1 . (Citation: 55 times Web of Science; 79 times Google Scholar)