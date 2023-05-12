Postdoctoral Research Associate

Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Princeton University

Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL), Seasonal-to-Decadal Variability and Predictability Division

Email: zachary.labe@noaa.gov

My current work explores the intersection of large-scale climate variability and change, extreme events, decadal prediction, and data science methods. In addition to academic research, I am very passionate about improving science communication, accessibility, and outreach through engaging data visualizations.

