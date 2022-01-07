GFDL scientists among worldwide 2021 Highly-Cited Researchers

Five scientists from the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Lab are among 15 overall representing NOAA as top-cited researchers worldwide. The Clarivate Analytics 2021 Highly Cited Researchers list annually identifies international researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their fields over the past decade.

GFDL is represented this year by Senior Scientist Thomas Delworth, Oceanographer John Dunne, as well as Physical Scientists Stephen Griffies, Larry Horowitz and Andrew Wittenberg.

Their published research papers rank within the top 1 percent by citations in their fields in Clarivate’s Web of Science citation index.

The method that determines the “who’s who” of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate.

Clarivate provides analytics on scientific and academic research. The 2021 list contains 6,602 highly cited researchers in 21 fields from more than 70 countries and regions.

The fields are defined by sets of journals and, in the case of multidisciplinary journals such as Nature and Science, a paper-by-paper assignment to a field based on an analysis of cited references in the papers. This percentile-based selection method removes the citation advantage of older papers relative to those more recently published since papers are weighed against others in the same annual cohort.

The full 2021 Highly Cited Researchers list, executive summary and methodology can be found at Web of Science.